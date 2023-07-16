New Millennium Group LLC Sells 559 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

New Millennium Group LLC decreased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,698,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,467,000 after buying an additional 46,837 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 78,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.78.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

NYSE:WES opened at $27.35 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.63.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.80 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 35.31%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.856 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.52%. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 72.20%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Stories

