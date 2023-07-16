New Millennium Group LLC Sells 276 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

New Millennium Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 828 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Wolfe Research raised T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $139.68 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $154.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.72 and a 200 day moving average of $142.33. The company has a market capitalization of $167.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,322 shares of company stock worth $32,380,391 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

