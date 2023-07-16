New Millennium Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 8.3% of New Millennium Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. New Millennium Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $72,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:MTUM opened at $145.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.29.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

