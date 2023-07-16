New Millennium Group LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

New Millennium Group LLC lowered its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises about 1.4% of New Millennium Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. Citigroup boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $332.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.40.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL stock opened at $377.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.71. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $381.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.