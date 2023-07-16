New Millennium Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

New Millennium Group LLC cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 73.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,532 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.64 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.