New Millennium Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,523 Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 27,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGM. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $49.87 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average is $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $240.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.