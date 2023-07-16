Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Netflix were worth $42,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $535,279,000 after purchasing an additional 653,867 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. New Street Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.23.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $8.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $441.91. 7,195,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,140,779. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.56 and a twelve month high of $456.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $402.50 and a 200 day moving average of $355.01.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

