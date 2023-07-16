NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $1.49 on Major Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.40 billion and $46.20 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00004932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00048978 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00031923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013885 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000804 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 936,797,431 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

