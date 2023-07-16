nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NCNO. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of nCino from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of nCino from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

nCino Stock Performance

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31. nCino has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.37 and a beta of 0.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. nCino had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $28,138.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,291 shares in the company, valued at $680,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other nCino news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 5,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $133,910.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,641 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,716.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $28,138.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,291 shares in the company, valued at $680,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,074 shares of company stock worth $579,367 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 36.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 682.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,246,000 after purchasing an additional 564,654 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

