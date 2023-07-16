National Bankshares Cuts Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$44.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB raised shares of Boralex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.60.

Boralex Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BLX opened at C$35.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.47. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$33.96 and a 1-year high of C$51.55. The stock has a market cap of C$3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.35.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.03). Boralex had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of C$298.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$283.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Boralex will post 1.0659241 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.00%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

