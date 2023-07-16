Nano Hits One Day Trading Volume of $568,841.94 (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last week, Nano has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $97.45 million and $568,841.94 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002413 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30,301.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.36 or 0.00311338 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.36 or 0.00832676 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013222 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00547252 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00062424 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00119122 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

