Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG) Short Interest Down 90.0% in June

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meteora Capital LLC increased its stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 390,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 45,021 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V by 41.6% in the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 238,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at about $906,000. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCAG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. 7,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $11.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28.

About Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue target business opportunities in North America and the Asia Pacific region.

