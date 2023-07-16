Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $1,228,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $906,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $531,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter worth about $861,000. Institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MCAG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. 7,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue target business opportunities in North America and the Asia Pacific region.

