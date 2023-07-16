Morgan Stanley Cuts Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Price Target to GBX 240

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 263 ($3.38) to GBX 240 ($3.09) in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Legal & General Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $17.63.

Legal & General Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.7883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

