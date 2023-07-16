Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 640.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 207.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 40.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 22.4% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 257,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 47,278 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 33.9% during the first quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter.

Get Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

CAF traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.82. 18,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,442. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14.

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.