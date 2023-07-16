Morgan Stanley Boosts Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $13.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.09.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD stock opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.19. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $12.76.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 76.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 73,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $881,662.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 654,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 73,965 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $881,662.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 654,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $759,172.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,198,699.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 540,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,422,725 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

