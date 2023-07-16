Moonbeam Market Capitalization Tops $165.73 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $165.73 million and $2.12 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00048109 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00031620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000793 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,075,985,782 coins and its circulating supply is 683,617,789 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

