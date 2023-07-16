Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,669,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Moody’s by 44.7% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 541,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,782,000 after purchasing an additional 167,401 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 112.7% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 173.2% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.33.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $353.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.48 and a 200-day moving average of $311.36. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $353.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

