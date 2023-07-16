Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MNST opened at $57.31 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.54.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,515,055.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

