MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Short Interest Update

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the June 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MonotaRO Stock Down 1.8 %

MONOY stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.76. 33,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,326. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88. MonotaRO has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 0.61.

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $468.95 million for the quarter. MonotaRO had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 8.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MonotaRO will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About MonotaRO

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

