Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $71.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.67. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $85.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $116.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.90 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 17.90%. Analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 214.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.
Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.
