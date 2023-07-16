Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $71.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.67. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $85.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $116.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.90 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 17.90%. Analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, President Bob Farahi sold 3,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $235,278.45. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 223,487 shares in the company, valued at $14,984,803.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,964 shares of company stock worth $1,348,073. Corporate insiders own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 214.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

