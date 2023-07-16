Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 537,492 Shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Free Report) by 76.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,492 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 1.08% of Ross Acquisition Corp II worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROSS. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 152,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 19,029 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 433,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 61,007 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Price Performance

Shares of ROSS remained flat at $10.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,112. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30.

About Ross Acquisition Corp II

Ross Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Ross Acquisition Corp II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

