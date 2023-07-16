Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 34,500 Shares of G Squared Ascend II Inc. (NYSE:GSQB)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lessened its stake in shares of G Squared Ascend II Inc. (NYSE:GSQB – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.44% of G Squared Ascend II worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in G Squared Ascend II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $508,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in G Squared Ascend II in the fourth quarter valued at $599,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in G Squared Ascend II by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 146,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in G Squared Ascend II in the fourth quarter valued at $1,962,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in G Squared Ascend II during the 4th quarter worth about $4,060,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

G Squared Ascend II stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.44. 28,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,403. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33. G Squared Ascend II Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.62.

G Squared Ascend II Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. G Squared Ascend II Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

