Mizuho Securities USA LLC Purchases New Stake in Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 250,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 2.85% of Redwoods Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWOD. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Redwoods Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition during the second quarter worth $296,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition by 0.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition during the second quarter worth $5,567,000.

Shares of RWOD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.53. 36,766 shares of the stock were exchanged. Redwoods Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31.

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

