Mizuho Boosts DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $121.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DTE has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.01.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE opened at $112.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.07 and a 200 day moving average of $77.83. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.952 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 24,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.