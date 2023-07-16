Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Down 84.1% in June

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 84.1% from the June 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MIELY traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $29.14. The company had a trading volume of 19,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,466. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average of $24.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MIELY. Mizuho lowered Mitsubishi Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mitsubishi Electric from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. It offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

