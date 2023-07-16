Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Bought by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Mission Produce worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 38.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 4.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 102,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,062. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $221.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. Mission Produce had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. Mission Produce’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 20,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $243,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,305,160 shares in the company, valued at $99,661,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 20,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $243,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,040 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mission Produce from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Mission Produce Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

