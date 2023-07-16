Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 434,000 shares, a growth of 540.1% from the June 15th total of 67,800 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,825. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $67.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.17. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $15.27.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.32. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CEO Remy Luthringer sold 23,753 shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $91,449.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,635 shares in the company, valued at $279,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Remy Luthringer sold 23,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $91,449.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,644.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $85,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,597.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,415 shares of company stock worth $192,503. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NERV. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

