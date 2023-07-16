Mina One Day Volume Tops $9.06 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $442.42 million and approximately $9.06 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mina

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,053,524,333 coins and its circulating supply is 934,945,584 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,053,244,252.8400393 with 934,507,371.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.47402362 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $10,188,292.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

