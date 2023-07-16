Middlefield Banc (MBCN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Monday, July 17th.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $21.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.50 million. On average, analysts expect Middlefield Banc to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MBCN opened at $26.22 on Friday. Middlefield Banc has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $212.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 1,792.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 19.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

