MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL) Short Interest Down 48.8% in June

MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 455,400 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the June 15th total of 889,500 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MGO Global Stock Down 8.4 %
Shares of MGO Global stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.51. 722,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,487. MGO Global has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91.
MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter.
About MGO Global
MGO Global, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.
