Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BTIG Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.84.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.73. The company has a market capitalization of $272.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Insider Activity

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 68,563,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,218,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,481 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,816 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after buying an additional 39,289,404 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,734,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,942 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.