MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
MEI Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of MEIP stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average is $6.67. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $49.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.92.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 64.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MEI Pharma Company Profile
MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
