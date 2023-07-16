MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIPFree Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average is $6.67. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $49.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 64.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in MEI Pharma by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70,959 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70,083 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in MEI Pharma by 969.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 72,488 shares during the period.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

