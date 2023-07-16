MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average is $6.67. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $49.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 64.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in MEI Pharma by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70,959 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70,083 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in MEI Pharma by 969.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 72,488 shares during the period.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

