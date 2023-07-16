Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.76.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.5 %

MDT stock opened at $87.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.82. The firm has a market cap of $116.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

