Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Insider Sells $2,533,200.00 in Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MA opened at $402.51 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $403.49. The company has a market cap of $381.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.47.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.