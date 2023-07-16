Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 132,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,103,000 after buying an additional 10,926 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 35,541 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 132,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,985,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 13,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.72. 2,248,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,421. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.84. The company has a market cap of $92.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.61 and a 12-month high of $189.02.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.33.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,981,816. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

