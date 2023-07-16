MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) and Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Critical Survey

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) and Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MarketWise and Innovid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketWise 2.72% -11.81% 8.51% Innovid -14.82% -9.46% -7.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.1% of MarketWise shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of Innovid shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of MarketWise shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Innovid shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

MarketWise has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovid has a beta of 2.93, indicating that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MarketWise and Innovid, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketWise 0 0 3 0 3.00 Innovid 0 1 2 0 2.67

MarketWise presently has a consensus target price of $3.83, suggesting a potential upside of 115.36%. Innovid has a consensus target price of $3.80, suggesting a potential upside of 230.43%. Given Innovid’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Innovid is more favorable than MarketWise.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MarketWise and Innovid’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarketWise $512.40 million 1.13 $17.99 million N/A N/A Innovid $127.12 million 1.24 -$18.41 million ($0.15) -7.67

MarketWise has higher revenue and earnings than Innovid.

Summary

MarketWise beats Innovid on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc. operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters. It also provides a suite of stock research tools and portfolio management services under the Chaikin Analytics brand; portfolio management software tools under the TradeSmith brand name; and database of accounting-based financial summaries under the Altimetry brand. In addition, the company develops screeners, monitors, portfolio management tools, and proprietary indicators that produce a composite score to rank publicly traded companies. MarketWise, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies. It also provides creative management; advertising measurement; identity resolution; and publisher solutions. The company serves consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and healthcare, financial services, and automotive and technology industries; third party agencies; and publishers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Innovid Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

