MARBLEX Price Hits $1.08 (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One MARBLEX token can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00003559 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MARBLEX has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. MARBLEX has a market cap of $63.71 million and approximately $968,495.39 worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,723,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,894,336 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,723,287 with 58,894,336.21761055 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.07020856 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,081,995.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars.

