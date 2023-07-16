Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Down 58.6% in June

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,500 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the June 15th total of 518,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Man Wah Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MAWHF remained flat at $0.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87. Man Wah has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $0.84.

Man Wah Company Profile

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

