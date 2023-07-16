Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Down 58.6% in June

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,500 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the June 15th total of 518,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Man Wah Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MAWHF remained flat at $0.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87. Man Wah has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $0.84.
Man Wah Company Profile
