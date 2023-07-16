Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Short Interest Up 115.4% in June

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the June 15th total of 478,200 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 198,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 435.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mammoth Energy Services Price Performance

NASDAQ TUSK traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $4.97. The stock had a trading volume of 120,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,378. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $237.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mammoth Energy Services ( NASDAQ:TUSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $116.32 million during the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 5.42%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TUSK. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

