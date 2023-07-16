Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Short Interest Update

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Malayan Banking Berhad Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of MLYBY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.83. 264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,861. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93. Malayan Banking Berhad has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $12.71.

Get Malayan Banking Berhad alerts:

Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services for individuals, small and medium enterprises, retail and corporate customers, and financial institutions primarily in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

Receive News & Ratings for Malayan Banking Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malayan Banking Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.