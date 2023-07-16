Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Short Interest Update

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Malayan Banking Berhad Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of MLYBY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.83. 264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,861. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93. Malayan Banking Berhad has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $12.71.
