MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 476 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $402.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,978,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,533. The stock has a market cap of $381.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $403.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $381.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

