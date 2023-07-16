MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.33. 13,063,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,246,602. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.