MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

J stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,363. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.33. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $138.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 17.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on J shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $768,189.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,060,849.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $768,189.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 607,956 shares in the company, valued at $70,060,849.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,745. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Articles

