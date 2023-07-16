MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,860,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,153,062. The stock has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average of $45.63.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

