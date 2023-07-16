MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 83,812 Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 83,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,000. Hormel Foods comprises about 1.7% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,859,552 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,481,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.33%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

