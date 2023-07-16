Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) and TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) Financial Analysis

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) and Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

TH International has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Main Street Capital has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TH International and Main Street Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TH International $146.59 million 0.91 -$110.36 million N/A N/A Main Street Capital $376.86 million 8.71 $241.61 million $3.31 12.33

Analyst Recommendations

Main Street Capital has higher revenue and earnings than TH International.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TH International and Main Street Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TH International 0 0 0 0 N/A Main Street Capital 0 4 3 0 2.43

Main Street Capital has a consensus price target of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.62%. Given Main Street Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Main Street Capital is more favorable than TH International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of TH International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Main Street Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Main Street Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TH International and Main Street Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TH International N/A -215.12% -9.62% Main Street Capital 61.28% 13.49% 6.65%

Summary

Main Street Capital beats TH International on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TH International

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio. It prefers to invest in air freight and logistics, auto components, building products, chemicals, commercial services, computers, construction and engineering, consumer finance, consumer services, electronic equipment, energy equipment and services, financial services, health care equipment, health care providers, hotels, restaurants, and leisure, internet software and services, IT Services, machinery, oil, gas and consumable fuels, paper and forest products, professional and industrial services, road and rail, software, specialty retail, telecommunication, consumer discretionary, energy, materials, technology, and transportation. The firm typically invests in lower middle market companies generally with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. It prefers to invest in ranging between $2 million and $75 million in equity investment and enterprise value in ranging between $3 million and $20 million. The firm typically prefers to invest in the range of $5 million and $50 million per transaction in debt investment value and in the range of $1 million and $20 million in annual EBITDA. The firm's middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies. It takes 5 percent minority and up to 50 percent majority equity investments. Main Street Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas with an additional office in Chojnów, Poland.

