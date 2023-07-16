Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives $28.38 Average PT from Analysts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGY. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.13. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.86 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 48.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 562.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,926,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after buying an additional 7,579,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,647,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086,152 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,974,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,225 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 340.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,142,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,794 shares during the period. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5,184.9% in the 4th quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,880,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after buying an additional 1,845,030 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.