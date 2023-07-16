M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.83.

MDC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded M.D.C. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

NYSE MDC opened at $48.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 9.12. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $48.84.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.13 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $767,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,137.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 1,322,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $58,476,434.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 115,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,627.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Berman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $767,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,664,457 shares of company stock valued at $72,700,485. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at $263,371,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,891,000 after purchasing an additional 694,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,909,000 after purchasing an additional 477,398 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,744,000 after purchasing an additional 428,286 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $13,291,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

