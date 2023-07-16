Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.35

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.38. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 25,615 shares.
Lucara Diamond Trading Down 4.1 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39.
About Lucara Diamond
Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana; and operates Clara Platform, a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.
